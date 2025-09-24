Man trying to serve Taylor deposition papers gets himself arrested

A man was arrested for trespassing at NFL player Travis Kelce's Kansas residence on September 15, per a local report. The suspect, identified as Justin Lee Fisher, reportedly attempted to serve Kelce's fiancée, pop star Taylor Swift with deposition papers related to the ongoing legal battle between actor-director Justin Baldoni and his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively . The incident occurred around 2:00am local time after police received reports of a trespasser near Kelce's gated home in Leawood, Kansas.

Legal implications Fisher was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing Fisher, a former police officer turned private investigator, was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing. He allegedly jumped the fence into Kelce's gated estate to serve Swift deposition papers on behalf of Baldoni's lawyers. However, details of the incident were reportedly missing from a one-page police report, which stated in bold letters, "This information is restricted as to use and dissemination."

Case details Judge denied Baldoni's request to depose Swift earlier this month Baldoni has been trying to involve Swift in his lawsuit with Lively for a while. However, on September 12, Judge Lewis Liman denied his request, stating that Baldoni's team had waited too long to depose Swift and hadn't shown sufficient cause to extend the September 30 deadline. "Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied," Liman wrote at the time.

Legal rebuttal Baldoni claimed Swift will be testifying, her lawyer denied it Swift's lawyer, Douglas Baldridge, responded to Baldoni's claim that she agreed to sit for a deposition between October 20-25. He stated that Swift had "no material role in this action" and "did not agree to a deposition." Baldoni's team was reportedly interested in conversations between Swift and Lively about the working conditions on the set of It Ends With Us.