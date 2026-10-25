Man arrested for threatening 'Miami Vice...' crew member with knife

Miami Vice '85 is a crime drama film inspired by the pilot and first episode of the original television series Miami Vice.

The movie stars Jordan, Austin Butler, Danny Ramirez, and Dominic Sessa. Walton Goggins is also part of the cast.

The film follows undercover detectives in Miami during a time of drug trafficking and corruption.

It was originally scheduled for release next year but has been pushed to May 19, 2028, due to production delays.