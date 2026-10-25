Man arrested for threatening 'Miami Vice...' crew member with knife
What's the story
A man was arrested on Friday night (local time) after allegedly brandishing a butcher's knife and threatening one production staffer on the set of Michael B. Jordan's upcoming film Miami Vice '85. The incident took place in Brooklyn around 11:00pm, prompting police intervention. The suspect has been identified as Alex Perez, 23, who has five prior arrests for alleged gang-related charges, like burglary and assault with a firearm, TMZ reported.
Criminal history
Suspect charged with menacing with weapon in 2nd degree
Following his arrest on the film set, Perez was charged with menacing with a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.
A video obtained by TMZ shows Perez being escorted off set before pulling a knife from his sweatshirt pocket.
Film information
About 'Miami Vice '85'
Miami Vice '85 is a crime drama film inspired by the pilot and first episode of the original television series Miami Vice.
The movie stars Jordan, Austin Butler, Danny Ramirez, and Dominic Sessa. Walton Goggins is also part of the cast.
The film follows undercover detectives in Miami during a time of drug trafficking and corruption.
It was originally scheduled for release next year but has been pushed to May 19, 2028, due to production delays.