'Man on the Run' review: McCartney's honest, unvarnished look

The good, bad, and ugly of McCartney's life post-Beatles

The film goes beyond headlines to show McCartney's personal ups and downs—his reaction to Lennon's death, clashes with manager Allen Klein, and how he found his footing again through music.

Sean Lennon says Paul McCartney was just in shock after John died.

You'll also see how McCartney built Wings in the '70s and hear Lennon himself admit Paul was right about Klein.

It's a revealing look at an icon figuring life out in real time.