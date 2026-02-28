'Man on the Run' shows McCartney's life after Beatles split Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

Paul McCartney's new documentary, "Man on the Run," dives into his life after The Beatles split.

At first, McCartney wanted to remove some lighthearted clips—like him wearing a red nose and singing "Mary Had a Little Lamb"—thinking they were too silly.

Director Morgan Neville convinced him to keep them, saying they showed the real ups and downs of his journey.

Looking back, McCartney now feels these moments help tell their unique story.