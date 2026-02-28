'Man on the Run' shows McCartney's life after Beatles split
Paul McCartney's new documentary, "Man on the Run," dives into his life after The Beatles split.
At first, McCartney wanted to remove some lighthearted clips—like him wearing a red nose and singing "Mary Had a Little Lamb"—thinking they were too silly.
Director Morgan Neville convinced him to keep them, saying they showed the real ups and downs of his journey.
Looking back, McCartney now feels these moments help tell their unique story.
The film features rare home videos, especially with Linda
The film also features rare home videos, especially with McCartney's late wife Linda. Watching these was emotional for him; he said it felt like seeing an old chapter of his life come alive again.
These personal moments make the documentary feel more genuine and heartfelt.
"Man on the Run" is now streaming on Prime Video if you want to check it out!