'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' kicks off with ₹25cr+ opening
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, a Telugu action-comedy starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, hit theaters on January 12, 2026, just in time for Sankranthi.
Directed by Anil Ravipudi, it also features Catherine Tresa, Harsha Vardhan, and a special appearance from Venkatesh.
The movie is pitched as a fun family entertainer.
In numbers:
The film made a splash with over ₹25 crore from paid premieres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone before its first full day.
Worldwide advance bookings topped ₹26 crore, and it crossed $1 million in North America—making this Chiranjeevi's second film to reach that milestone there.
Should you watch it?
If you're looking for an energetic festival release with big names and crowd-pleasing moments, this one's worth checking out.
With its strong opening and family-friendly vibe, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu could be your go-to pick for some festive movie fun.