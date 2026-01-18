'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' smashes ₹200cr milestone in 6 days
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, a Telugu action-comedy directed by Anil Ravipudi, is making waves—crossing the ₹200 crore mark globally within days of its January 12 release.
Starring Chiranjeevi as the lead, with Nayanthara as the female lead and Venkatesh in a cameo, the film blends family drama and high-energy action as Chiranjeevi's character fights to protect his estranged family.
In numbers:
The movie outpaced Prabhas's The Raja Saab by raking in more than ₹200 crore worldwide in less than a week (while reports vary on The Raja Saab's nine-day total).
This is now Chiranjeevi's third film to join the ₹200 crore club after Sye Raa and Waltair Veerayya.
Demand has been so strong—especially in Coastal Andhra—that theaters are adding midnight shows.
Should you watch it?
If you're into entertaining action-comedies with big stars and plenty of drama, this one seems like a solid pick.
Fans of Chiranjeevi or anyone looking for a crowd-pleaser that's posting strong box-office numbers might want to check it out soon—it's definitely having its moment right now.