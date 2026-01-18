'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' smashes ₹200cr milestone in 6 days

In numbers:

The movie outpaced Prabhas's The Raja Saab by raking in more than ₹200 crore worldwide in less than a week (while reports vary on The Raja Saab's nine-day total).

This is now Chiranjeevi's third film to join the ₹200 crore club after Sye Raa and Waltair Veerayya.

Demand has been so strong—especially in Coastal Andhra—that theaters are adding midnight shows.