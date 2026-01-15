'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad' nears ₹80cr in just 3 days
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, a Telugu comedy family drama directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, dropped on January 12, perfectly timed with the Sankranti and Pongal holidays.
The film's fun storyline and star power have made it a crowd favorite, earning positive audience response and strong box office numbers both in India and overseas, despite mixed reviews from some critics.
In numbers:
The movie kicked off with a massive ₹32.25 crore net on day one (₹41.60 crore including previews), dipped slightly to around ₹19 crore on day two, then bounced back with another ₹19.25 crore thanks to the holiday rush—bringing its domestic total to nearly ₹80 crore in just three days.
It's already outperformed Chiranjeevi's recent hits like Godfather and Acharya.
Plus, it sold 1.5 million tickets on BookMyShow alone and crossed $3 million overseas, pushing global earnings past ₹100 crore.
Why is everyone watching?
With its lively mix of comedy, family drama, and big-name stars, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has become the go-to festival watch this week.
If you're into feel-good entertainers or want to catch Chiranjeevi back in action with Nayanthara, this one's definitely worth checking out—especially while everyone's still buzzing about it!