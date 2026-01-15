'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad' nears ₹80cr in just 3 days

In numbers:

The movie kicked off with a massive ₹32.25 crore net on day one (₹41.60 crore including previews), dipped slightly to around ₹19 crore on day two, then bounced back with another ₹19.25 crore thanks to the holiday rush—bringing its domestic total to nearly ₹80 crore in just three days.

It's already outperformed Chiranjeevi's recent hits like Godfather and Acharya.

Plus, it sold 1.5 million tickets on BookMyShow alone and crossed $3 million overseas, pushing global earnings past ₹100 crore.