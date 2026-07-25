Manav Kaul distributes water bottles at Shivaji Park NEET protest

The NEET leak has sparked nationwide protests, with students demanding accountability from the education minister and ₹1 crore compensation for families affected by exam-related suicides.

At the Mumbai rally, about 2,000 to 2,500 people gathered with tricolor flags and portraits of Bhagat Singh and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Other public figures like Atul Kulkarni and Kunal Kamra also joined in to show solidarity.