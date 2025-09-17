Manchu Manoj on 'Mirai' success: I've seen people screaming in theaters

'Mirai's plot and box office collection

Mirai, which hit theaters on September 12, 2024, is an action-fantasy where Manoj plays Mahabir Lama, also known as The Black Sword—a tough villain facing off against hero Vedha Prajapati.

Manoj compared Mahabir to Thanos from Avengers in terms of being a powerful antagonist and separately stated that Mahabir is fighting for equality and is angry at God for the world's injustice.

The movie has already pulled in over ₹56.75 crore in just five days.