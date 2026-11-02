Manchu Manoj speaks out after chainsaw attack at Raptadu school
Entertainment
Telugu actor Manchu Manoj has spoken out after a disturbing chainsaw attack on two Class 10 girls at a Raptadu school.
One girl suffered serious injuries, including her right hand nearly severed, while another was hurt trying to help.
Both are currently receiving treatment.
Manchu Manoj thanks responders, praises bravery
Sharing his feelings on Instagram, Manoj said the news left him unsettled as a father.
He praised the bravery of the student who stepped in and thanked medical teams and authorities for their quick action, including sending mental health counselors to support students.
Manoj emphasized that society needs to rethink its attitude toward women, urging everyone to work together for safer communities.