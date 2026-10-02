'Mandaadi' Soori boat racing drama eyes Netflix debut October 9
Entertainment
The Tamil film Mandaadi, starring Soori, dives into the world of boat racing and fierce coastal rivalries.
After releasing in theaters on September 10, 2026, it's now eyeing a digital debut: rumor has it you might catch it on Netflix as early as October 9.
Plus, it's expected to drop in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Pugazhendhi directs 'Mandaadi ' Suhas Tamil debut
Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mandaadi features Soori as Muthu Kasi and introduces Suhas in his first Tamil role as Satta Puli in a role with negative shades.
The film's got Mahima Nambiar and Sathyaraj on board too.
With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and visuals from S.R. Kathir, this one's backed by RS Infotainment's Elred Kumar (definitely a team to watch out for)!