'Mandaadi' trailer shows actor Soori returning to lead boat team
Entertainment
The trailer for Mandaadi just dropped, giving us a look at Soori as Muthukaali, a former boat racing champ who returns to his village to lead a new team.
Expect intense races, family drama, and some fierce rivalries heating up on and off the water.
'Mandaadi' cast and soundtrack revealed
The film also stars Sathyaraj, Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, and Suhas as the main rival Sattai Puli.
GV Prakash Kumar's soundtrack is already getting attention with tracks like "Mandaadi Mandaadi" and "Usure Neethaan Pulla."
Catch Mandaadi in theaters from September 10.