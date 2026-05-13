Mandana Karimi leaving India after nearly 16 years for safety
Entertainment
Mandana Karimi just shared that she's leaving India after spending almost 16 years here.
In her Instagram post, she called India her "second home" and said she's ready for a fresh start: "New country, new home, new everything."
Mandana Karimi cites death threats
Karimi made this move because of safety concerns and death threats tied to her activism for human rights in Iran.
She's been banned from returning to Iran for years but remains committed to supporting freedom and human rights.
Now, she plans to focus on humanitarian work: fundraising and raising awareness for Iranians in crisis.
As she put it: I want to dedicate my life to help those who are in need.