Mandanna addresses Kapoor's 'Peddi' buzz after Johar's hypersexualized roles query
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna recently weighed in on the buzz around Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi, after Karan Johar brought up concerns about how the role was portrayed.
Karan Johar asked whether she's careful about hypersexualized roles and said, "I haven't seen that happen with you, Rashmika, at all, in your representation. So are you careful about that, whether it's Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, or any language?"
Mandanna discusses proposal marriage and representation
On the same episode, Rashmika also opened up about her proposal and marriage while appearing alongside Vijay Deverakonda.
Her approach to choosing roles sparked more conversation about how women are represented in films today.