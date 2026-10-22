Mandanna addresses Kapoor's 'Peddi' buzz after Johar's hypersexualized roles query

Rashmika Mandanna recently weighed in on the buzz around Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi, after Karan Johar brought up concerns about how the role was portrayed.

Karan Johar asked whether she's careful about hypersexualized roles and said, "I haven't seen that happen with you, Rashmika, at all, in your representation. So are you careful about that, whether it's Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, or any language?"