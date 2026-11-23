Mandanna, Deverakonda filed police complaint after 'Koffee with Karan' trolling
Rashmika Mandanna has shared why she and Vijay Deverakonda filed a police complaint after facing heavy online trolling following their recent Koffee with Karan episode with Vijay Deverakonda.
She revealed the harassment included fake posts and impersonation and said, "I'll go into full warrior mode," but made it clear her family shouldn't be pulled into public drama since they're not in the spotlight.
Mandanna ignores trolls 'Mysaa' postponed
Rashmika admitted she used to reply to negative comments online but now prefers to ignore them, realizing it's not worth her time. Despite the public scrutiny, she accepts it as part of being in the public eye.
On another note, her upcoming action film Mysaa has been postponed from its original November 27 release date; a new date is yet to be announced.