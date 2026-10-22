Mandanna on 'Koffee With Karan' defends South Indian accent proudly

Rashmika Mandanna opened up on Koffee With Karan season 9 about being trolled for her South Indian accent. She made it clear she's proud of where she comes from and isn't letting online criticism affect her choices.

"Ever since I started working in the film industry, you know, I've been criticized or trolled for one thing or the other, like either my performance, or the language, or the acting, or just the accent, or anything. So for me, I never wanted to sort of put a barrier for myself. I didn't want to just work in one industry. I wanted to work in them all. I didn't want to speak just one language. I wanted to speak all languages," Rashmika Mandanna said.