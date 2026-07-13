Mandanna posts 'extremely scary' 'Ranabaali' look, Deverakonda calls character 'divine' Entertainment Jul 13, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna just gave fans a first look at her husband Vijay Deverakonda's intense character from their upcoming film, Ranabaali.

She posted a blurry teaser on Instagram, calling the team's work "extremely scary," and even joked she wasn't sure if sharing was allowed but couldn't help herself.

Vijay responded by calling Rashmika a "cutie" and playfully disagreed with her take, saying his character felt more "divine."