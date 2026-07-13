Mandanna posts 'extremely scary' 'Ranabaali' look, Deverakonda calls character 'divine'
Rashmika Mandanna just gave fans a first look at her husband Vijay Deverakonda's intense character from their upcoming film, Ranabaali.
She posted a blurry teaser on Instagram, calling the team's work "extremely scary," and even joked she wasn't sure if sharing was allowed but couldn't help herself.
Vijay responded by calling Rashmika a "cutie" and playfully disagreed with her take, saying his character felt more "divine."
Sankrityan's 'Ranabaali' features Vosloo as villain
Set during British rule in 19th-century India (1854-1878), Ranabaali follows Deverakonda as a fearless freedom fighter and Mandanna as Jayamma.
Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo joins as the villain, Sir Theodore Hector.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, this is the couple's first movie together since getting married.
The film hits theaters on September 11, 2026.