Mandanna resumes 'Raaka' filming in Mumbai after hip injury
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna has returned to filming Raaka in Mumbai after recovering from a hip injury that paused her shoot for a while.
Directed by Atlee and starring Allu Arjun, Raaka is Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's second project together since Pushpa, while Atlee and Allu Arjun are working together for the first time, so fans are pretty excited to see this duo again.
Ensemble cast, late release for 'Raaka'
Raaka brings together a seriously impressive cast: besides Arjun and Rashmika, you'll see Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Jim Sarbh.
Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is expected to feature several key action sequences involving Allu Arjun and Rashmika and is set to hit theaters late next year.