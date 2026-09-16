Mandanna resumes 'Raaka' filming in Mumbai after hip injury

Rashmika Mandanna has returned to filming Raaka in Mumbai after recovering from a hip injury that paused her shoot for a while.

Directed by Atlee and starring Allu Arjun, Raaka is Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's second project together since Pushpa, while Atlee and Allu Arjun are working together for the first time, so fans are pretty excited to see this duo again.