Mandanna's 'Mysaa' teaser previews 'O Mysaa Re' and Bejoy music
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna's next film, Mysaa, just released a teaser for its first song, O Mysaa Re.
The promo hints at energetic visuals and catchy music by Jakes Bejoy.
The full song lands on November 2, while the movie itself hits theaters November 27.
'Mysaa' stars Mandanna as Gond woman
Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is an emotional period action drama set in tribal regions.
Rashmika plays a Gond woman in a story centered around a strong father-daughter bond: expect intense moments and even an underwater fight scene.
The film also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh, and will be released in multiple languages.
'Ranabaali' underperformed as 'Mysaa' interest rises
Rashmika's previous movie Ranabaali didn't do well at the box office, but excitement is building for her new role in Mysaa and the upcoming track O Mysaa Re.