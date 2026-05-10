Mandava's Met Gala debut in stripped back Chanel divides opinion
Entertainment
Indian model Bhavitha Mandava made her Met Gala debut in a stripped-back Chanel outfit, a sheer zip-up jacket and silk muslin that looked like denim.
The look split opinions: some saw it as a cool statement against over-the-top fashion, while others thought it was too simple for such a big night.
Mandava's quick rise spotlights Indian representation
Mandava's choice brought up fresh conversations about Indian representation at global events.
Discovered in a New York subway just two years ago while studying architecture at NYU, she's since walked for Dior and Bottega Veneta and became the first Indian to open Chanel's Metiers d'Art show.
She called her Met Gala look "carrying that memory forward," tying it back to her early days and quick rise in fashion.