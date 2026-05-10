Mandava's Met Gala debut in stripped back Chanel divides opinion

Mandava's quick rise spotlights Indian representation

Mandava's choice brought up fresh conversations about Indian representation at global events.

Discovered in a New York subway just two years ago while studying architecture at NYU, she's since walked for Dior and Bottega Veneta and became the first Indian to open Chanel's Metiers d'Art show.

She called her Met Gala look "carrying that memory forward," tying it back to her early days and quick rise in fashion.