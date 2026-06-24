Manganiello reveals 7-year autoimmune fight and organ loss in 'Bloodlines'
Joe Manganiello is getting real about his toughest years: he battled multiple autoimmune diseases for seven years, which led to losing an organ.
His thyroid, lungs, digestive system, eyes, and skin were all affected.
In his upcoming memoir Bloodlines, he shares how these health issues changed his life and outlook.
Manganiello explored shamanic rituals and ancestry
Manganiello didn't just fight through illness: he explored shamanic rituals and spiritual practices to help himself heal.
He also learned more about his ancestors who survived the Armenian Genocide and dealt with chronic illnesses themselves.
Calling this period "the most brutally difficult time" of his life, he hopes his story will inspire others facing similar challenges.
Manganiello's 'Bloodlines' details divorce and engagement
Bloodlines isn't just about health; it covers big personal shifts too.
Manganiello went through a divorce from Sofia Vergara in 2024 and got engaged to Catlin O'Connor in 2025, marking a fresh start for him both personally and professionally.
The book drops October 13, 2026.