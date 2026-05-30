Mangeshkar said she regretted never meeting Jackson after his death Entertainment May 30, 2026

Lata Mangeshkar, the iconic Indian playback singer who died in 2022, once said she always wished she could have met Michael Jackson.

In a heartfelt note after his death, she called him "one of the greatest pop artists ever" and admitted, "Never got opportunity to meet him...i'll always have this regret in my heart...(sic)"