Mangeshkar said she regretted never meeting Jackson after his death
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar, the iconic Indian playback singer who died in 2022, once said she always wished she could have met Michael Jackson.
In a heartfelt note after his death, she called him "one of the greatest pop artists ever" and admitted, "Never got opportunity to meet him...i'll always have this regret in my heart...(sic)"
Mangeshkar and Jackson transcended cultural boundaries
Mangeshkar, known as the "Nightingale of India," sang thousands of songs. Jackson changed pop forever as the "King of Pop."
Even though they never met, her admiration showed how music can connect people across cultures and leave a lasting legacy worldwide.