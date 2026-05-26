'Mango Pachcha' trailer out as Sanjeev debuts in Mysuru film Entertainment May 26, 2026

The Mango Pachcha trailer is out, and it's a big moment for Sanchith Sanjeev (he's making his acting debut and happens to be Kichcha Sudeep's nephew).

Set in Mysuru, the story kicks off with a 2006 police drug bust and spans over a decade, digging into loyalty and power struggles.

After a change in plans, the film now hits theaters on June 5, 2026.