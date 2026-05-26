'Mango Pachcha' trailer out as Sanjeev debuts in Mysuru film
The Mango Pachcha trailer is out, and it's a big moment for Sanchith Sanjeev (he's making his acting debut and happens to be Kichcha Sudeep's nephew).
Set in Mysuru, the story kicks off with a 2006 police drug bust and spans over a decade, digging into loyalty and power struggles.
After a change in plans, the film now hits theaters on June 5, 2026.
Sanjeev's Prashanth becomes 'Mango Pachcha'
Sanjeev stars as Prashanth (aka Pachcha), whose quiet life with family flips upside down after some major events turn him into Mango Pachcha, a local power player up against big city forces.
The cast also includes Kajal Kunder, Prashanth Hiremath, Mayur Patel, and Jai.
Directed by Viveka (first film), co-written with Nagabhushan Deshpande; music is by Charan Raj; cinematography by Shekar Chandra and Swami; art direction by Vishwas Kashyap; editing by Sharath Vashisht. Produced under KRG Studios and Supriyanvi Picture Studios.