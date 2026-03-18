Mani Ratnam might break his 'Rahman rule' for new film
Director Mani Ratnam is reportedly thinking about bringing in Sai Abhyankkar as the composer for his next romantic film, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi.
Sethupathi confirmed the project; his confirmation was reported on March 17, hinting it will be different from their last film together.
If this happens, it would mark a rare instance of Mani Ratnam working with a composer other than A.R. Rahman and would make Sai Abhyankkar the third composer to collaborate with him.
Ratnam and Rahman's longstanding collaboration
Ratnam and Rahman have been a legendary duo since 1992's Roja, working on at least 17 films together, including hits like Bombay and Ponniyin Selvar: Part Two.
The buzz around Abhyankkar possibly joining has fans curious to see how the music vibe might change for this new chapter.