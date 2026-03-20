Mani Ratnam announces next film with AR Rahman, Vijay Sethupathi
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam has announced his next project. It will star Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi and feature music by maestro AR Rahman. The news was confirmed via an Instagram post by the production house Madras Talkies on Friday. The announcement also dismissed recent rumors that musician Sai Abhyankkar would be composing the score instead of Rahman. This will be the first collaboration between Pallavi and Ratnam, while Sethupathi previously worked with him on Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018).
Long-standing partnership
Fans react to the announcement
The latest announcement has put to rest speculations about Ratnam breaking his long-standing collaboration with Rahman. The duo has been working together since 1992's Roja and have collaborated on every Ratnam film since then. A fan expressed their excitement, saying, "Whatttttt. Vijay Sethupati & Sai Pallavi with Mani Ratnam and Music by ARR." One Instagram user even wrote, "Best director. Best musician," while another commented, "Thank god. I was worried about news cycles talking about some other music director."
Recent work
Sethupathi and Pallavi's upcoming projects
Sethupathi was recently seen in the silent movie Gandhi Talks. He has Jailer 2, Train, Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, and Arasan in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Pallavi was last seen in Thandel (2025) and has several upcoming projects, including Ek Din and Ramayana: Part 1 & 2 in Hindi.
Box office performance
'Thug Life' was Ratnam's last film
Ratnam's last film, Thug Life, featuring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, and Abhirami, was a major disappointment. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹200-300 crore but failed to cross the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. It follows Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a feared mafia kingpin, as he seeks redemption after being betrayed by his brother and adopted son.