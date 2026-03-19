Not Sai, AR Rahman to score for Mani Ratnam's next?

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is reportedly set to score the music for director Mani Ratnam 's upcoming film, starring actor Vijay Sethupathi . Despite rumors suggesting that Ratnam was considering young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar for this role, industry insiders have confirmed to Mid-Day that it will be Rahman who will be composing the soundtrack. The two have a long-standing working relationship, starting from the 1992 blockbuster Roja.

Early progress Rahman may have already composed a song Sources also suggested that Rahman may have already composed a song for the upcoming film, which is expected to be a romantic entertainer. The shooting of this yet-to-be-titled project is likely to begin in July 2026, although no official announcements about the cast and crew have been made yet.

Previous collaboration Sai Pallavi likely to be part of the film This upcoming film will be produced by Ratnam's own production house Madras Talkies. It is likely to feature actor Sai Pallavi as the female lead. Notably, Sethupathi has previously worked with Ratnam in his cult film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. In a recent interview, he praised Ratnam's efficiency and expressed his willingness to understand the director's expectations from him for this role.

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