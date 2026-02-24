Mani Ratnam to helm romantic film with Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi
Director Mani Ratnam is reportedly set to star Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in his new romantic film, with music reportedly by A.R. Rahman.
The project is a joint effort from Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, shooting is expected to start this summer (2026) after Sethupathi wraps Pocket Novel, and no release date has been announced.
'Pocket Novel' and 'Ramayana' are Sethupathi, Pallavi's current projects
The casting journey was quite a ride—Dhanush was first approached but stepped away over pay issues, and names such as Silambarasan and Dhruv Vikram were also linked to the project before reports linked Sethupathi to the role.
For fans, it's a reunion between Ratnam and Sethupathi after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), while Pallavi gets her first chance to work with the acclaimed director.
Both leads are already busy: Sethupathi with Pocket Novel and Pallavi playing Sita in Ramayana plus Ek Din releasing May 1.