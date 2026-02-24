Mani Ratnam to helm romantic film with Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi

'Pocket Novel' and 'Ramayana' are Sethupathi, Pallavi's current projects

The casting journey was quite a ride—Dhanush was first approached but stepped away over pay issues, and names such as Silambarasan and Dhruv Vikram were also linked to the project before reports linked Sethupathi to the role.

For fans, it's a reunion between Ratnam and Sethupathi after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), while Pallavi gets her first chance to work with the acclaimed director.

Both leads are already busy: Sethupathi with Pocket Novel and Pallavi playing Sita in Ramayana plus Ek Din releasing May 1.