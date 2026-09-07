Mani Ratnam's next with Vijay Sethupathi-Sai Pallavi is 'Inji Vellam' 

Inji Vellam is Ratnam's latest project after his 2025 film Thug Life, which starred Kamal Haasan.

The new film continues his successful partnership with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman.

The cinematography for Inji Vellam has been handled by Avik Mukhopadhayay and the editing by Sreekar Prasad.

It is produced by Subaskaran, Ratnam, and Siva Ananth under their Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banner.