Mani Ratnam's next with Vijay Sethupathi-Sai Pallavi is 'Inji Vellam'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam has announced his upcoming romance drama, titled Inji Vellam. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The news was confirmed on Monday by Madras Talkies, Ratnam's production banner, along with a first-look poster featuring the two actors. The film is set to release in theaters in January 2027.
Production details
Crew members and production details
Inji Vellam is Ratnam's latest project after his 2025 film Thug Life, which starred Kamal Haasan.
The new film continues his successful partnership with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman.
The cinematography for Inji Vellam has been handled by Avik Mukhopadhayay and the editing by Sreekar Prasad.
It is produced by Subaskaran, Ratnam, and Siva Ananth under their Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banner.
Star line-up
Upcoming films of Sethupathi, Pallavi
Sethupathi has a busy schedule ahead with Slum Dog, directed by Puri Jagannadh; a film with director Balaji Tharaneedharan; Pocket Novel, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja; and Farzi 2, helmed by Raj & DK. He is also the host of the current season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil.
Pallavi's line-up includes the much-awaited Ramayana, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, and OM: Chapter 1, co-starring Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sreeleela.