'Manidhargal'—Tamil thriller streaming on Aha, rocks 9/10 IMDb rating
"Manidhargal," a new Tamil thriller, is now up for streaming on Aha Tamil.
The show dives into the messy aftermath of a wild night out, as six friends wake up to chaos and find themselves wrestling with guilt and fear.
Directed by Raam Indhra, it first hit theaters on May 30, 2025.
'Manidhargal'—A gripping tale of friendship and trust under pressure
Starring Kapil Velavan and Daksha, with a strong supporting cast, "Manidhargal" stands out for its take on trust and friendship under pressure.
Produced by Studio Moving Turtle and Sri Krish Pictures, the series has already won over viewers—it's rocking a 9/10 rating on IMDb and getting plenty of positive chatter online.