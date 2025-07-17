'Manidhargal'—Tamil thriller streaming on Aha, rocks 9/10 IMDb rating Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

"Manidhargal," a new Tamil thriller, is now up for streaming on Aha Tamil.

The show dives into the messy aftermath of a wild night out, as six friends wake up to chaos and find themselves wrestling with guilt and fear.

Directed by Raam Indhra, it first hit theaters on May 30, 2025.