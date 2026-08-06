Manikandan to headline 'Makkal Kaavalan' in Kumar's Tamil drama
Entertainment
K Manikandan is stepping into the lead role for Makkal Kaavalan, an upcoming Tamil action drama from director Santhosh Kumar.
The first-look poster shows him as a police officer caught in a riot, hinting at a story about an everyday guy standing up to a corrupt system.
Director's life inspires 'Makkal Kaavalan'
The film draws from the director's own life and explores tough choices and power struggles.
Alongside Manikandan, the cast includes Vaagai Chandrasekar, A Venkatesh, and Unni Maya.
With music by Nivas K Prasanna and support from producers Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand, who called the film an exciting film anchored by an outstanding performance from Manikandan, this one looks like it's bringing both heart and action.