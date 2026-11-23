Khan praised Goel for his decision to leave the show, saying it was a "bada hi supporting gesture."

He added that if Goel hadn't opted out, another contestant would have been eliminated.

"Manish, aapki taraf se bada hi supporting gesture hai yeh. Kyunki aap sabko main batana chahunga, Manish ko is hafte lowest votes nahi mile the." (Manish, this is a very supportive gesture from your side.)