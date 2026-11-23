Manish Goel exits 'Bigg Boss 20' due to leg injury
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, actor Manish Goel has exited the popular reality show Bigg Boss 20. The decision comes after he suffered a leg injury that requires him to rest for four weeks. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan spoke to Goel about his decision and revealed that he hadn't received the lowest number of votes this week.
Health priority
Recovery is my priority, says Goel
Goel told Khan that his recovery was his priority.
"Yahan se bahar nikal ke kuch achha hi likha hoga mere liye. Bas sabse important yeh hai ki yeh pehle theek ho jaaye. Chaar hafte ka rest clearly bola hai. Toh I requested Bigg Boss." (Hopefully, something good is written for me once I step out of here. The most important thing is that I recover first.)
Host's commendation
Khan's special message for Goel
Khan praised Goel for his decision to leave the show, saying it was a "bada hi supporting gesture."
He added that if Goel hadn't opted out, another contestant would have been eliminated.
"Manish, aapki taraf se bada hi supporting gesture hai yeh. Kyunki aap sabko main batana chahunga, Manish ko is hafte lowest votes nahi mile the." (Manish, this is a very supportive gesture from your side.)
Reassurance
'You were not boring at all'
Toward the end of their conversation, Goel asked Khan to reassure everyone that he had been entertaining throughout his journey on the show.
"Salman ji, bas aap itna bol dijiye, Manish, you were not boring in your journey."
To this, Khan replied, "You were not boring at all, man. You come out, you'll see it yourself."
Emotional farewell
Who is left in the game?
Goel's exit from Bigg Boss 20 was an emotional moment for the housemates.
Now, the remaining contestants include Kanika Mann, Qazi Touqeer, Aamrapali Dubey, Lovepreet Gill, Yung DSA, ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh), Arishfa Khan, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), Uditi Singh, and Mahhi Vij.