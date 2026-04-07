Manisha Koirala to star in Arbaaz Khan's 'Raazdar'

Veteran actor Manisha Koirala , who made her OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's Heeramandi, has reportedly signed her next project. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, she will be seen in the film Raazdar, produced by Arbaaz Khan . The report stated that the actor was flooded with offers after Heeramandi but chose to work only on author-backed roles.

Role selection The film was shot in Mumbai A source told the outlet, "She was in advanced talks for a film featuring a young actor, but it didn't materialize; the film was also shelved later." "Meanwhile, Raazdar came her way, and it ticked all the boxes for her. That's how she signed the film." The film started production this year and was shot across Mumbai after a 25-day schedule in Bhopal.

Film insights Khan, Bhuvan Arora are also part of 'Raazdar' Raazdar features Khan and Bhuvan Arora, known for Farzi. Khan is also producing the movie under his banner, Arbaaz Khan Production. The report said that Arora confirmed his involvement in Raazdar while speaking to Hindustan Times. He revealed that Khan guided him on how to make "things easier for the mother, which he considers a top priority."

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Past project Koirala, Khan have previously worked together Interestingly, Raazdar isn't the first time Koirala and Khan will be sharing screen space. They were previously seen in the historical epic Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story (2005). In this film, while Khan played Aurangzeb, Koirala was seen as his sister Jahan Ara. Raazdar is the seventh film to be produced under Arbaaz Khan Production.

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