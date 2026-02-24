Manisha Koirala calls Bhansali a 'genius' in birthday post

On Tuesday, veteran actor Manisha Koirala shared a heartfelt birthday note for acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali . The two have collaborated on projects like Khamoshi: The Musical and Heeramandi. In her Instagram post , Koirala called Bhansali a "genius" and praised his "devotion to cinema." She wrote, "To call you a genius would be easy - but what truly defines you is your devotion."

Tribute details 'Stepping into your universe is both a challenge and...' Koirala's note further read, "Your devotion to cinema, to beauty, to music, to emotion... and to the relentless pursuit of excellence." "I have always admired the way you surrender yourself completely to your art." "The intensity, the discipline, the madness, the poetry - all of it becomes part of the world you create." "And as actors, stepping into your universe is both a challenge and a privilege."

Director's impact 'May you keep creating worlds that outlive us all' Koirala emphasized, "You don't just direct scenes - you sculpt feelings. You don't just tell stories - you compose them like symphonies." "Your cinema has grandeur, yes - but it also carries deep vulnerability. And that is rare." "On your birthday, I wish you continued fire in your heart, courage in your vision, and the same uncompromising passion that makes you who you are." "May you keep creating worlds that outlive us all."

