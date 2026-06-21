'Manithan Deivamagalam' debuts on Prime Video with 7.0 IMDb rating
Entertainment
Manithan Deivamagalam, a new Tamil film, just dropped on Prime Video for paid subscribers.
Directed by Dennis Manjunath, it follows Raghavan, a regular guy whose acts of kindness and grit end up changing how his village sees him.
The movie's getting solid feedback, with a 7.0/10 rating on IMDb.
Selvaraghavan plays Raghavan who starts business
Raghavan (played by K. Selvaraghavan) tries to lift up his village by starting a business with borrowed money, but things get complicated when he pushes the local MLA for improvements.
Despite setbacks, he keeps fighting for his community.
The cast also features Kousalya, Mime Gopi, and Sathish, each bringing real heart to this emotional journey.