'Manithan Deivamagalam' debuts on Prime Video with 7.0 IMDb rating

Selvaraghavan plays Raghavan who starts business

Raghavan (played by K. Selvaraghavan) tries to lift up his village by starting a business with borrowed money, but things get complicated when he pushes the local MLA for improvements.

Despite setbacks, he keeps fighting for his community.

The cast also features Kousalya, Mime Gopi, and Sathish, each bringing real heart to this emotional journey.