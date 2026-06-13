Manjrekar and Juyal star in 'Ikaai' emotional drama filming now
Saiee M Manjrekar and Raghav Juyal are starring in Ikaai, directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Vikas Bahl.
The movie is currently being filmed and set for release next year.
While the plot is still a mystery, it's described as an emotional, performance-focused story that will push its lead actors.
Manjrekar says role demanded raw vulnerability
Manjrekar shared that working on Ikaai has been one of the toughest experiences of her career, with scenes demanding raw emotion and vulnerability.
She said, "There were moments during the process where I genuinely had to push myself beyond my comfort zone because the emotions required for certain scenes were extremely raw and intense." adding that she discovered new sides to her acting through this film.
She's excited for audiences to see this more vulnerable version of herself on screen.