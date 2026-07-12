Manjrekar reveals cancer diagnosis on Instagram, completes 1 treatment phase
Entertainment
Marathi film star Medha Manjrekar, wife of Mahesh Manjrekar, opened up about her cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt Instagram post.
She shared that she's finished one phase of treatment, and talked honestly about the tough moments during surgery, chemo, and radiation.
Manjrekar thanks doctors family, peers respond
Medha expressed gratitude for her doctors and family (her daughter Saiee called her "strongest galllllll (sic)") and said their care felt like "God's way of holding my hand."
The Marathi film industry also showed up with warm messages from actors like Swwapnil Joshi and Neena Kulkarni, cheering her on as she recovers.