Manjule says he will not rush 'Sairat' sequel for now Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

Nagraj Manjule, the director behind the iconic Marathi film Sairat, says he's not rushing into a sequel, despite fans asking for it.

He shared that Sairat's story feels complete to him, but if he finds something new and meaningful to say, "Sairat 2 will be made."

So for now, Sairat 2 isn't happening just because of hype.