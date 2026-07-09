Manjule says he will not rush 'Sairat' sequel for now
Entertainment
Nagraj Manjule, the director behind the iconic Marathi film Sairat, says he's not rushing into a sequel, despite fans asking for it.
He shared that Sairat's story feels complete to him, but if he finds something new and meaningful to say, "Sairat 2 will be made."
So for now, Sairat 2 isn't happening just because of hype.
Manjule's 'Frame' on Zee5 July 10
Manjule is gearing up for his next release, Frame, dropping on Zee5 on July 10. The film stars Amey Wagh and dives into the tricky ethics faced by photojournalists.
He also pointed out how Marathi films like Raja Shivaji and Deoband are breaking records lately and reminded everyone that great stories can go viral in any language (think Baahubali or Pushpa).