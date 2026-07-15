Manjule says there are no plans to recreate 'Sairat'
Entertainment
Nagraj Manjule, the director behind the iconic Marathi film Sairat, says there's no plan to recreate the film.
In a recent interview, he shared that trying to recreate Sairat was never on his mind: "Whatever comes to us organically, whatever feels right to us, that's what we try to create."
He believes chasing past success isn't the way forward.
Manjule's 'Frame' released on ZEE5
Manjule's latest film Frame just dropped on ZEE5 (July 10), starring himself with Amey Wagh and Mugdha Godse.
Even after Sairat's game-changing impact (over ₹110 crore at the box office and international praise), Manjule is all about exploring new stories instead of repeating old ones.
As he puts it: "But we can't recreate Sairat, and honestly, there's no point in trying to."