Manjule's new teaser for 'Khashaba' evokes Jadhav's Olympic journey

'Khashaba' to release January 1, 2027

Khashaba features Manjule himself alongside Jitendra Joshi, Chhaya Kadam, and Om Bhutkar, though the lead actor playing Jadhav hasn't been revealed yet.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande (JioStudios), Gargee Kulkarni, and Manjule under Aatpat Productions, the film is set to release in theaters on January 1, 2027.

With Manjule's track record from films like Sairat and Jhund, this looks like another inspiring real-life story headed to the big screen.