Manjule's new teaser for 'Khashaba' evokes Jadhav's Olympic journey
The first teaser for Nagraj Manjule's Marathi film Khashaba is out and it's all about the journey of Khashaba Jadhav, the man who made history as India's first Olympic medalist in freestyle wrestling back in 1952.
The teaser sets a nostalgic mood with glimpses of British-era India and soulful music by Ajay-Atul.
'Khashaba' to release January 1, 2027
Khashaba features Manjule himself alongside Jitendra Joshi, Chhaya Kadam, and Om Bhutkar, though the lead actor playing Jadhav hasn't been revealed yet.
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande (JioStudios), Gargee Kulkarni, and Manjule under Aatpat Productions, the film is set to release in theaters on January 1, 2027.
With Manjule's track record from films like Sairat and Jhund, this looks like another inspiring real-life story headed to the big screen.