Manjule's streaming debut 'Matka King' starring Varma premieres April 17
Nagraj Manjule, the director behind Sairat and Jhund, is making his streaming debut with Matka King, dropping April 17.
The show stars Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti, a cotton trader caught up in the hustle of 1960s Bombay.
Expect a story packed with ambition, city life changes, and a fresh take on what it meant to chase big dreams back then.
Manjule draws on matka betting
This series marks a shift for Manjule: he's moving beyond his usual focus on caste issues and diving into new territory inspired by his own experiences with the Matka betting scene.
He says he's all about telling stories that are new and different.
The show also borrows from Game of Thrones-style long-form storytelling.
Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ashwini Sidwani, Matka King features Kritika Kamra and Gulshan Grover alongside Varma.