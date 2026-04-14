Manjule's streaming debut 'Matka King' starring Varma premieres April 17

Manjule draws on matka betting

This series marks a shift for Manjule: he's moving beyond his usual focus on caste issues and diving into new territory inspired by his own experiences with the Matka betting scene.

He says he's all about telling stories that are new and different.

The show also borrows from Game of Thrones-style long-form storytelling.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ashwini Sidwani, Matka King features Kritika Kamra and Gulshan Grover alongside Varma.