Next Article
'Mann Atisundar': Sunny Sachdeva on switching from Laal to Aham
Sunny Sachdeva, who won hearts as Laal in Jhanak, is switching things up with his new character Aham Mittal in Mann Atisundar.
This time, he's leaving behind the nice guy vibe and stepping into a more complex, darker role.
As Sunny puts it, "With Mann Atisundar, it's time to create another image."
Aham's entry will amp up the drama
Aham Mittal is the elder brother of lead character Pratham (played by Sparsh Singh Kotwal) and is set to bring extra drama and intrigue to the story.
Sunny's excited about not being typecast—he shared that he enjoys exploring different genres every time.