'Mann Atisundar': Sunny Sachdeva on switching from Laal to Aham Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

Sunny Sachdeva, who won hearts as Laal in Jhanak, is switching things up with his new character Aham Mittal in Mann Atisundar.

This time, he's leaving behind the nice guy vibe and stepping into a more complex, darker role.

As Sunny puts it, "With Mann Atisundar, it's time to create another image."