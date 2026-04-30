Mann testifies in Weinstein retrial over alleged Manhattan hotel assault
Entertainment
Jessica Mann, a key witness in the Harvey Weinstein retrial, took the stand again to share her story.
She described an alleged assault by Weinstein in a Manhattan hotel back in 2013, saying she told him "No" over and over, and I tried to leave but he ignored her refusal.
Mann's testimony was central to Weinstein's original conviction (which was later overturned), and she's determined to keep fighting for justice.
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