Manoj Bajpayee seeks support for small-budget films

Regional cinema

He offered Maharashtra's example

Bajpayee cited Maharashtra's initiative to ensure that Marathi films get enough screens as a model for other states. He said, "Marathi cinema ko bada faayda yeh hua (the biggest advantage Marathi cinema has is) that the Maharashtra government came up with the initiative to make sure that the Marathi films get level playing." "Woh minimum number of screens ki guarantee all over India mile humko bhi (We should also get that guarantee of minimum number of screens all over India)."