Manoj Bajpayee seeks support for small-budget films
What's the story
Actor Manoj Bajpayee has called for a "level playing field" for films of all sizes in India. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said the dominance of big-budget films makes it hard for small, independent movies to find screens. He agreed with filmmaker Reema Kagti's view that independent cinema needs patronage, but emphasized that this should come from the government in terms of infrastructure, not money.
Government's role
Patronage starts with exhibition, says Bajpayee
Bajpayee said, "With small films, patronage shuruaat hoti hai exhibition se (patronage starts with exhibition)." He added, "The day the government makes this policy that each and every film will get enough showcasing, then they will have some kind of a fair platform." "Until we get that, it's tough."
Regional cinema
He offered Maharashtra's example
Bajpayee cited Maharashtra's initiative to ensure that Marathi films get enough screens as a model for other states. He said, "Marathi cinema ko bada faayda yeh hua (the biggest advantage Marathi cinema has is) that the Maharashtra government came up with the initiative to make sure that the Marathi films get level playing." "Woh minimum number of screens ki guarantee all over India mile humko bhi (We should also get that guarantee of minimum number of screens all over India)."
Industry monopoly
Bajpayee also spoke against studio and star monopolies
Bajpayee also criticized the monopoly of studios and stars over the distribution and exhibition networks in India. He said, "Har ek big budget ki film jo hai woh distributors ko aur exhibitors ko dara-dhamkaake sabse zyada showle lete hain. (Every big-budget film, they take the most shows by intimidating distributors and exhibitors)." "A level playing field is necessary in that."
Film release
Meanwhile, watch 'Governor' in theaters
Bajpayee's latest film, Governor, is a small-budget movie that had a limited release in India on June 12. Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, the film stars Bajpayee as S. Venkitaramanan, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. It tells the story of how Venkitaraman helped save India from the 1990 economic crisis.