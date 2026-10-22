Tiger Shroff shooting case: Manoj Bajpayee calls incident 'scary,' 'sad'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was recently the target of a shooting incident in Mumbai, raising alarms about the safety of celebrities in the city. Several actors have expressed their concern and called for action against those responsible. In a recent conversation with ANI, Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta also reacted to the incident.
Actor's statement
'I don't see a gang war, but...'
Bajpayee said he didn't consider the incident a gang war but admitted that the uncertainty surrounding such attacks was frightening.
He said, "I don't see a gang war, but shots are being fired from who knows where; that's really scary."
"It's sad what happened to Tiger, but the best and happiest part is that he's safe and his driver is also recovering slowly."
Investigation progress
'Hope the investigation wraps up as soon as possible'
Bajpayee expressed hope that the authorities would ensure those responsible faced consequences.
He said, "From what I've heard in the news, the investigation is ongoing."
"The alleged suspects have been brought to Mumbai, and they've been arrested too."
"I just hope the investigation wraps up as soon as possible, and that an example is set so that next time, anyone will think twice before doing something like this."
Safety concerns
'It absolutely shakes you up'
Dutta spoke about the fear such incidents create.
She said, "Unfortunately, hearing it sends a wave of 'what happened?' everywhere."
"We all just want a normal sort of safety. Everyone needs that basic to survive, and it's really important."
"When it shakes like that, it absolutely shakes you up, but I'm sure the authorities are looking into it, and Tiger is safe. Yeah, God bless."
Incident details
Shroff was shot at in Mumbai on October 18
On October 18, Shroff was returning from a football match in Juhu when three bike-borne assailants opened fire at his car.
The gunmen allegedly fired at least five rounds. While Shroff escaped with minor injuries, his driver and a bystander were injured by the bullets.
A social media post allegedly by associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.
The arrests included three alleged shooters and four individuals believed to be part of a larger conspiracy.