Manoj Bajpayee, RGV reunite for horror-comedy 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'
Director Ram Gopal Varma and actor Manoj Bajpayee are teaming up again for Police Station Mein Bhoot, a horror-comedy starting production on July 26, 2025, in Hyderabad.
It's their first time trying this genre together.
'You can't kill the dead,' says Varma
The story follows cops who get spooked out of their own station by gangster ghosts—so expect both chills and laughs.
With the tagline "You Can't Kill The Dead," Varma is promising some next-level VFX and a fresh take on horror-comedy.
Plus, Bajpayee is also returning soon in The Family Man Season 3, making this an exciting year for his fans.
