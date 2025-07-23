Prateik Chaudhary reveals he declined role in 'Kyunki Saas...' reboot
Actor Prateik Chaudhary shared that he turned down a role in the upcoming reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, saying, "the part wasn't substantial enough and the date was also not matching."
Even so, he's excited for the show's return and hopes fans will love it as much as before.
The iconic family drama is making a comeback on Star Plus from July 29.
Original stars Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay are back as Tulsi and Mihir, joined by Hiten Tejwani.
New faces like Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, and Aman Gandhi play the next generation of Viranis.
Creator Ekta Kapoor admits she was hesitant at first—she worried about living up to all that nostalgia.
But she remembers how much the show sparked real conversations in Indian homes back in its heyday.
With this reboot, she hopes to honor that legacy while winning over today's viewers too.