Prateik Chaudhary reveals he declined role in 'Kyunki Saas...' reboot Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Actor Prateik Chaudhary shared that he turned down a role in the upcoming reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, saying, "the part wasn't substantial enough and the date was also not matching."

Even so, he's excited for the show's return and hopes fans will love it as much as before.