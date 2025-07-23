Next Article
'You can't spell CBS without BS...': Letterman jokes after cancelation
David Letterman had a little fun with CBS after they canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
On July 21, he posted a throwback video from his own Late Show run, where he joked, "They don't know and they don't care... I'm gonna call the CBS switchboard and see if they know how long we've been on air."
He topped it off with the caption: "You can't spell CBS without BS."
CBS retires 'The Late Show'
CBS announced on July 17, 2023, that they're retiring The Late Show for "purely financial" reasons, calling Colbert "irreplaceable."
Colbert confirmed the news during his July 17 monolog, saying this will be the final season and thanking CBS for their partnership.