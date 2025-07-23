'You can't spell CBS without BS...': Letterman jokes after cancelation Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

David Letterman had a little fun with CBS after they canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On July 21, he posted a throwback video from his own Late Show run, where he joked, "They don't know and they don't care... I'm gonna call the CBS switchboard and see if they know how long we've been on air."

He topped it off with the caption: "You can't spell CBS without BS."