Ozzy Osbourne to release final memoir, 'Last Rites,' this October

Last Rites dives into Ozzy's farewell concert—his last time on stage with Black Sabbath. As a follow-up to his hit memoir I Am Ozzy, this new book is described as "raw, darkly funny, and life-affirming," giving fans a real sense of what it's been like to live as a heavy metal icon.

Last Rites will help fans celebrate Ozzy's legacy

Ozzy helped shape heavy metal as we know it and kept pushing boundaries despite personal struggles.

After being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2024, Last Rites looks set to seal his legacy for both longtime fans and anyone discovering him for the first time.