Prosenjit Chatterjee's journey in Bollywood: From 'Aandhiyan' to diverse roles
Prosenjit Chatterjee, a big name in Bengali cinema, has been quietly making waves in Bollywood too.
He kicked off his Hindi film career with Aandhiyan, starring alongside the legendary Mumtaz in her comeback and directed by David Dhawan.
Even as he took on new roles in Bollywood, Prosenjit stayed rooted in his Bengali film legacy.
Prosenjit's impressive range of roles in Hindi films
From playing a romantic lead with Ayesha Jhulka to taking on intense characters—a desperate father in a Malayalam thriller remake and a conflicted soldier in a Bangladeshi war drama—Prosenjit's range is impressive.
His role as Dr. Ahmadi in Shanghai (2012) was especially praised for its depth, showing just how much he brings to Indian cinema.