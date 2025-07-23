Prosenjit Chatterjee's journey in Bollywood: From 'Aandhiyan' to diverse roles Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Prosenjit Chatterjee, a big name in Bengali cinema, has been quietly making waves in Bollywood too.

He kicked off his Hindi film career with Aandhiyan, starring alongside the legendary Mumtaz in her comeback and directed by David Dhawan.

Even as he took on new roles in Bollywood, Prosenjit stayed rooted in his Bengali film legacy.