How Manoj Bajpayee prepped for role in 'Governor'

Diction details

'I don't like to go wrong with language and diction'

Bajpayee said, "I was very scared and nervous because actors, especially people like me, I don't like to go wrong with language and diction." "I am from Bihar. So, I know how much I get offended (with language being wrongly spoken)." "So, it is better to go to the minimum, I always say, because you are making it in Hindi. You need to play up the essence of that language."