How Manoj Bajpayee prepped for role in 'Governor'
What's the story
National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Governor, has revealed how he prepared for his role as an RBI Governor from Tamil culture. Speaking to IANS during the film's promotions in Mumbai on Friday, he said he was "extremely cautious" about his character's diction and worked hard on perfecting even the slightest linguistic nuances.
Diction details
'I don't like to go wrong with language and diction'
Bajpayee said, "I was very scared and nervous because actors, especially people like me, I don't like to go wrong with language and diction." "I am from Bihar. So, I know how much I get offended (with language being wrongly spoken)." "So, it is better to go to the minimum, I always say, because you are making it in Hindi. You need to play up the essence of that language."
Film details
'That is why we have tried to keep a lot...'
He added, "However, you are not supposed to be completely indulgent about the accent because it will take away the attention from the matter." "That is why we have tried to keep a lot of measured things in this, the culture behind the language." Based on true events, the film explores India's devastating economic crisis of the 1990s. It is set to release in theaters on June 12, 2026.